PM Barzani stresses holding Kurdistan elections in 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated that the sixth parliamentary elections in Iraq’s Kurdish region should be held this year, according to a government statement.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with United Kingdom Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and London, the outstanding issues between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government among other topics.

The legal process for holding Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections has to be completed as soon as possible in order to facilitate preparations for elections this year, PM Barzani told the British diplomats, according to a press release from the premier’s office.

Barzani expressed his government’s willingness to provide the necessary support for the electoral process.

The premier stressed the importance of unity among the parties to defend the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights.

Kurdish lawmakers last year extended the parliament’s term by one year, delaying the elections to 2023.

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani and Bryson-Richardson agreed that Iraq’s budget bill for 2023 has to be passed as soon as possible to fulfill the Region’s rights and constitutional entitlements.

The UK senior diplomat reiterated his country’s support for protecting the Region’s security and stability.

The bilateral ties between Erbil and London, particularly in the economic sector and exporting agricultural produce and the energy sector, were also discussed.

The newly inaugurated UK Consul General Rosy Cave attended the meeting as well.

The delegation met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani earlier Thursday.

Barzani stressed “no excuses are acceptable” for delaying the Region’s elections, according to a statement from his office.