UN aviation body audits security protocols at Erbil International Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations’ aviation organization on Sunday began auditing the security of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil International Airport (EIA).

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, announced the auditing process in a press conference in Erbil in the presence of members of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

As part of the Universal Security Audit Program (USAP), the UN agency is undertaking inspection efforts at the EIA.

The KRG minister announced the government’s “full cooperation” with the international agency.

“Fortunately, no security incident has taken place at EIA due to staff negligence,” Ahmed said, praising the efforts of the Kurdish security establishment.

The minister said the agency’s assessments are “very important” to enhance the protocols at the airport.

This is the first time a security audit has been conducted at Iraqi airports, Ahmed added.

Iraq has six international airports with direct flights to Europe, Asia, and other Middle Eastern countries.