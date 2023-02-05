Politics

UN aviation body audits security protocols at Erbil International Airport

The KRG minister announced the government’s “full cooperation” with the international agency.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Interior of Erbil International Airport (EIA). (Photo: Sabr Dri)
Interior of Erbil International Airport (EIA). (Photo: Sabr Dri)
Kurdistan EIA Iraq Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations’ aviation organization on Sunday began auditing the security of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil International Airport (EIA).

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, announced the auditing process in a press conference in Erbil in the presence of members of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

As part of the Universal Security Audit Program (USAP), the UN agency is undertaking inspection efforts at the EIA.

The KRG minister announced the government’s “full cooperation” with the international agency.

“Fortunately, no security incident has taken place at EIA due to staff negligence,” Ahmed said, praising the efforts of the Kurdish security establishment. 

The minister said the agency’s assessments are “very important” to enhance the protocols at the airport.

This is the first time a security audit has been conducted at Iraqi airports, Ahmed added.

Iraq has six international airports with direct flights to Europe, Asia, and other Middle Eastern countries.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive