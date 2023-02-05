Russia’s Lavrov to visit Iraq: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, is set to visit Baghdad on Sunday evening, accompanied by a delegation, a spokesperson for the Iraqi foreign ministry announced.

Lavrov is meeting with Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rasheed, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Al-Halboosi, and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Monday, according to Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson, told the state news agency.

The Iraqi and Russian officials are expected to discuss matters related to enhancing bilateral relations, he said, describing the diplomatic ties with Moscow as “essential and strategic.”

The Russian delegation will include economic, trade, and investment officials as well as representatives of oil and gas companies, the official added.

Baghdad and Moscow share economic ties in various fields, including the energy sector.

Iraq has refrained from taking a position on the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, calling for resolving the conflict through peaceful dialogue.

Baghdad did not vote for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) vote condemning the Russian aggression against Kyiv in March last year.