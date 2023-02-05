Iraqi police detain ten Peshmergas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ten Peshmergas were detained by the Iraqi Federal Police on Sunday in Salahuddin province.

The Peshmergas of the 9th Infantry Brigade were questioned by the Iraqi Federal Police while crossing the Sulaiman Beg checkpoint, according to Kurdistan 24’s reporter in Garmiyan.

A source in the 9th Brigade of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces announced that the Peshmergas were detained due to the expiration of their national identity cards and carrying weapons.

They were released afterward.