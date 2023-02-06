Top European officials express their concern to Kurdistan 24 about Turkey, Syria earthquake

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In the early hours of Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit at least 10 southern provinces in Turkey, with its aftershocks felt as far as Cairo, Egypt. Kurdistan Region residents, particularly those living in high-rises, also felt the shaking.

Senior European officials spoke to Kurdistan24’s Barzan Hassan about the earthquake.

“The EU as you have seen has triggered the civic protection mechanism and the French President has just announced that he is ready to send support to Turkey and Syria to help,” Laurence Boone, State Secretary at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, told Kurdistan 24.

Tytti Tuppurainen, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering of Finland expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

“Our hearts and minds are with the Turkish people. We have to address this together so that Turkey is not alone in this natural disaster,” she said.

Moreover, Pascual Ignacio, State Secretary for the European Union of Spain, stated that they’re “extremely sorry about that,” and noted “it’s an extremely appalling situation. We have some Spanish troops stationed in the area.”