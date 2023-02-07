Operation Inherent Resolve praises KRG’s Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve on Tuesday commended the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) recent steps taken in Peshmerga reform.

“We commend KRG for coming together to support Peshmerga reform & implementation of the Memo of Understanding between the U.S. and KRG_MOPA,” the tweet reads.

The #Coalition is a proud partner of the Peshmerga and is committed to #AdviseAssistEnable our partners in our focus to #defeatISIS,” the tweet added.

U.S. Consulate General Erbil also welcomed the Peshmerga reform in a tweet.

“We welcome PUK [Patriotic Union of Kurdistan] and KDP [Kurdistan Democratic Party] coming together to support the next step towards Peshmerga reform and implementation of the MOU,” according to the tweet.

“United, the #Iraqi_Kurdistan_Region can promote security, stability, & prosperity in Iraq & beyond. The United States is a committed partner in this effort,” per the tweet.

On January 28, Senior members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Sulaimani to discuss issues that have recently created tensions between the ruling parties.

