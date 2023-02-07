Security

Operation Inherent Resolve praises KRG’s Peshmerga reform

“We commend KRG for coming together to support Peshmerga reform & implementation of the Memo of Understanding between the U.S. and KRG_MOPA.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Members of Peshmerga forces during a graduation ceremony in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, June 21, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Members of Peshmerga forces during a graduation ceremony in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, June 21, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Peshmerga US Operation Inherent Resolve

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve on Tuesday commended the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) recent steps taken in Peshmerga reform. 

“We commend KRG for coming together to support Peshmerga reform & implementation of the Memo of Understanding between the U.S. and KRG_MOPA,” the tweet reads.

The #Coalition is a proud partner of the Peshmerga and is committed to #AdviseAssistEnable our partners in our focus to #defeatISIS,” the tweet added.

U.S. Consulate General Erbil also welcomed the Peshmerga reform in a tweet.

“We welcome PUK [Patriotic Union of Kurdistan] and KDP [Kurdistan Democratic Party] coming together to support the next step towards Peshmerga reform and implementation of the MOU,” according to the tweet.

“United, the #Iraqi_Kurdistan_Region can promote security, stability, & prosperity in Iraq & beyond. The United States is a committed partner in this effort,” per the tweet.

On January 28, Senior members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Sulaimani to discuss issues that have recently created tensions between the ruling parties. 

Read More: KDP and PUK exchange views to resolve their issues

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive