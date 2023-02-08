KRG launches campaign to assist earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers, where many issues were discussed, including providing aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by PM @masrourbarzani.



In this meeting a decision was made to launch a major campaign to assist the victims of the recent earthquakes in #Turkey and #Syria. pic.twitter.com/Fq0CeHj9T4 — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) February 8, 2023

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims of Turkey and Syria’s earthquake, Prime Minister Barzani reiterated Kurdistan Region’s readiness to further assist the victims of this disaster, the statement of the Kurdish government said.

The first rescue teams and supplies of the KRG have reached Turkey in the past few days, and this process will continue. Also, PM Barzani confirmed that “necessary steps were also taken to send rescue teams into Syria,” per the statement.

Yesterday, PM Barzani held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

Read More: PM Barzani talks to Turkish Foreign Minister on the phone

“The council also discussed issues of public services in multiple areas in Kurdistan, especially electricity and water problems in Darbandikhan. Prime Minister Barzani called on respective officials to improve public services and resolve the issues,” according to the statement.

Casualties from the deadly 7.8 powerful earthquake in both Turkey and Syria have risen to more than 9,500 people, as thousands of local and international search and rescue workers are looking for survivors under piles of rubbles in the affected areas, according to government and medical sources.

Read More: As rescue operations intensify, death toll climbs to over 11,200