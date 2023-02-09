Peshmerga has the will to fight on their own: Coalition spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kevin Livingston, the spokesperson of the US-led coalition against ISIS, told Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview that the Peshmerga have the capability to fight on their own.

“Within the previous year our partner forces in both Iraq and Syria had conducted 313 operations against ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria], resulting in over 300 ISIS detainees and 600 ISIS fighters dying on the battlefield,” Livingston told Kurdistan 24.

“The Peshmerga has the will and the credibility to fight on their own,” he added.

The spokesperson talked about the mechanism that is supporting the Peshmerga which is “the counter-ISIS training equipped fund,” and noted that in 2022 "there were 226 million dollars invested into that C-test planning.”

“Our role within our Military Advisory Group is to bring forces together to try and fill that gap,” he confirmed.

Regarding Syria, Livingston said that “the SDF [the Syrian Democratic Forces] is the Coalition’s only combat partner in northeast Syria that is willing and capable of continuing that fight with ISIS.”

He also reiterated that “it’s important that through our partnerships with Iraq and the SDF, we focus on repatriation which making sure that both partner forces are working together to move IDPs [Internally Displaced Persons] out of these camps back to their host nations whether it be Iraq or third country nations.”

Camps in northeast Syria house thousands of family members of ISIS, whose self-proclaimed caliphate was defeated in 2019 by the SDF and US-led forces. Moreover, the SDF hold thousands ISIS prisoners.

Both the SDF and the US-led coalition have called on countries to repatriate their third country nationals.