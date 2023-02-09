Iraq's Al-Sudani to visit UAE

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani on Thursday morning departed to the United Arab Emirates, heading an official government delegation, according to his media office.

Without elaborating further details on the members of the delegation, the office described the officials accompanying the premier as "high-level".

It is the second visit by Al-Sudani to a Gulf state after he assumed the premiership in October 2022.

In November, the premier visited neighboring Kuwait, where he discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the oil-rich kingdom.

Iraq in recent years has attempted to normalize ties with its Gulf neighbors to attract their investment into the country's war-ravaged infrastructure.

The country has adopted a "balanced" foreign policy with all countries, particularly with those in the region, Iraqi officials and diplomats say on numerous occasions.

Two high-profile conferences, dubbed Baghdad I and Baghdad II, have been held to engage the neighboring countries with Iraq.