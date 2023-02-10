Culture

PM Barzani commemorates 53rd anniversary of Kurdish Writers Union

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement on Friday warmly congratulating the Kurdish Writers Union on its 53rd anniversary. 

“The Kurdish Writers Union has played an important and historic role in promoting Kurdish language, literature, and culture at different stages of the Kurdish people's struggle,” he said.

PM Barzani paid tribute to the Kurdish Writers Union’s accomplishments and contributions and expressed the KRG’s support for the Union.

Founded in 1970, after the Iraqi–Kurdish Autonomy Agreement of March 11, 1970, the Union’s writers participated directly in the Kurdish revolution in the mountains as well as those supporting it in the cities.

