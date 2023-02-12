Politics

PM Barzani to deliver a speech at the World Government Summit tomorrow

The main points of discussion at this year’s summit are current crises around the world, especially the energy crisis that has engulfed Europe.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister will deliver a speech tomorrow at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flagship conference, the World Government Summit, according to Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Dubai.

The three-day summit will be attended by 20 presidents, prime ministers, and 250 ministers from different countries.

PM Barzani on Sunday arrived in Dubai and was received by an UAE official at the airport.

The main points of discussion at this year’s summit are current crises around the world, especially the energy crisis that has engulfed Europe. 

In his meeting with UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, PM Barzani expressed gratitude for the Gulf country’s ongoing support for the Kurdish government’s reform program.

