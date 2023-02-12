PM Barzani to deliver a speech at the World Government Summit tomorrow

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister will deliver a speech tomorrow at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flagship conference, the World Government Summit, according to Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Dubai.

The three-day summit will be attended by 20 presidents, prime ministers, and 250 ministers from different countries.

PM Barzani on Sunday arrived in Dubai and was received by an UAE official at the airport.

Read More: PM Barzani eyes 'deepening partnerships' at World Government Summit

The main points of discussion at this year’s summit are current crises around the world, especially the energy crisis that has engulfed Europe.

In his meeting with UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, PM Barzani expressed gratitude for the Gulf country’s ongoing support for the Kurdish government’s reform program.

Read More: Barzani thanks UAE ‘continued support’ for KRG reform program