President Masoud Barzani receives a top delegation from the Chinese Communist Party

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Monday received a senior delegation from the Chinese Communist Party, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The Chinese delegation is headed by Zhu Rui, the Assistant Minister of the International Department of the Communist Central Committee, Cui Wei, the Ambassador of China to Iraq, and Liu Zhenyong Ambassador of China to Erbil, the statement added.

The delegation briefed President Barzani on China’s policy on global and regional issues, following its 20th party Congress, including changes and steps taken to advance their agenda.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the historical relationship between the two parties. The KDP and Chinese Communist Party have been able to overcome great obstacles and challenges through their struggle, according to the statement.

Moreover, President Barzani expressed his support for strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and China and hoped that both parties could establish appropriate mechanisms for developing greater ties in the trade and economy sector.