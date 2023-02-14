Health

First child in the Kurdistan Region treated for cancer abroad

All Kurdish children are eligible to participate in the project without discrimination.
The exterior of Nanakali Hospital in Erbil, a cancer treatment center in the Kurdistan Region's capital, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo: Handout/Nanakali Hospital Facebook page)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A collaboration among the  Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, the Government of Catalonia, and the Spanish Ministry of Health has enabled a child from the Kurdistan Region to receive medical treatment in Spain, according to a readout from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

All Kurdish children are eligible to participate in the project without discrimination, per the readout.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government Representation in Spain has been working on this project for more than a year. The first child, from Kirkuk, has arrived in Barcelona, ​​Spain,” Aydin Ostan, Executive of the Kurdistan Region Government Representation in Spain, said.

The cost of surgical and medical procedures will be paid by Catalonia and Spain, and travel and accommodations are covered by Ronald McDonald, according to the readout.

