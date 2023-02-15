PM Barzani to visit France, meet President Macron, says chief diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to visit France and meet with the country’s President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, the government’s head of foreign relations told reporters.

Barzani will discuss a number of topics with the French president, including the latest political developments in the region, security, economy, and Erbil-Baghdad relations as well as the Kurdish-French bilateral relations, Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, told reporters in Dubai, where the Kurdish delegation, headed by the premier, is attending the World Summit Government.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to take part in the 59th Munich Security Conference in Germany, which will be launched on Friday, Dizayee confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The Kurdish prime minister on Wednesday met with the UAE’s Ajman Ruler Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, as part of a series of meetings he had held with the Gulf country’s rulers of the emirates and other top officials, including President Mohammed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

France and Iraq’s Kurdish region enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties.

The foundation stone for a Franco-German cultural center has recently been laid at Erbil Citadel. The Kurdish and French capitals are also sister cities.

President Emmanuel Macron visited Kurdistan Region in August 2021.