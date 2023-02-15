Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, UAE Ajman ruler discuss developing bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed developing bilateral ties with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, according to a statement.

Al Nuaimi received Barzani in his emirate on Wednesday along with the accompanying Kurdish delegation.

“We discussed fostering bilateral ties and a number of topics that are of mutual interest,” Barzani wrote in a Facebook statement.

The Ajman ruler presented a dagger as a gift to Barzani during the visit.

As part of the UAE visit to attend the 2023 World Government Summit, Barzani has so far met with the rulers of five out of the Gulf country’s seven emirates, whose talks had centred on developing bilateral ties.

Barzani also met with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan early Wednesday.

The possibility of launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi as well as opening the Georgian Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region were discussed in a meeting between Barzani and the Caucasian premiere on Monday.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event, in which the nowadays pressing issues regarding governance are discussed in presence of numerous presidents, government officials, and business leaders around the globe.