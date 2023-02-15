Politics

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, UAE Ajman ruler discuss developing bilateral ties

The Ajman ruler presented a dagger as a gift to Barzani during the visit.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan UAE Krg Masrour Barzani Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Ajman WGS2023 World Government Summit

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed developing bilateral ties with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, according to a statement.

Al Nuaimi received Barzani in his emirate on Wednesday along with the accompanying Kurdish delegation.

“We discussed fostering bilateral ties and a number of topics that are of mutual interest,” Barzani wrote in a Facebook statement.

The Ajman ruler presented a dagger as a gift to Barzani during the visit.

The Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi presenting a dagger to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
The Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi (right) presenting a dagger to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

As part of the UAE visit to attend the 2023 World Government Summit, Barzani has so far met with the rulers of five out of the Gulf country’s seven emirates, whose talks had centred on developing bilateral ties.

Barzani also met with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan early Wednesday.

The possibility of launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi as well as opening the Georgian Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region were discussed in a meeting between Barzani and the Caucasian premiere on Monday.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event, in which the nowadays pressing issues regarding governance are discussed in presence of numerous presidents, government officials, and business leaders around the globe.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second) walking alongside the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second) walking alongside the Ajman Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive