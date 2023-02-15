Security

KRG regulates gun markets

Through a digital system, the Ministry of Interior will monitor all activities conducted in these centers, including gun sales and training.
Unlicensed AK-47s seized by Erbil Police, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo: Erbil Police/Facebook)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Within the framework of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s ninth cabinet, gun markets in the Kurdistan Region are under new regulations, according to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

Under government supervision, every province and autonomous administration in the Kurdistan Region are required to monitor firearms and weapon repair centers, the statement added.

Through a digital system, the Ministry of Interior will monitor all activities conducted in these centers, including gun sales and training, per the statement.

The new regulations require greater government supervision of the gun markets, illegal transfers, misuse of arms, and security companies. 

In December 2022, KRG announced in a statement that anyone in possession of an illegal firearm are required to register their weapons at the nearest police station in the Kurdistan Region after the New Year holiday. 

