ISIS leader killed in Syria: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The US confirmed on Wednesday that the US military killed an ISIS official in Syria on February 10.

A partnered D-ISIS raid on Feb 10th resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, ammo, and a suicide belt. We can confirm Ibrahim Al Qahtani, an ISIS official associated with planning ISIS detention center attacks, was killed in the raid. 10,000+ ISIS detainees are held in Syria. pic.twitter.com/ivzwfAA3kY — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 15, 2023

“A partnered D-ISIS raid on Feb 10 resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, ammo, and a suicide belt,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) tweeted.

“We can confirm Ibrahim Al Qahtani, an ISIS official associated with planning ISIS detention center attacks, was killed in the raid, per the tweet.

There are approximately 10,000 ISIS fighters held in detention centers in northeast Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). ISIS have attempted to free the prisoners in attacks.

The SDF on Jan. 30 2022 recaptured the al-Sina’a prison that holds over 3,000 fighters from ISIS after several days of fighting. The prison holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists.

Also, six SDF fighters were killed in an ISIS attack on a security headquarters and prison holding ISIS fighters on Dec. 26.

The SDF has launched several operations in Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor and the Hasakah province in the last few months to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.