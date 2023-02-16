Kurdistan Region to export three more agricultural products in 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In an effort to diversify its revenue, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) plans to export three more agricultural products, according to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

The project is a major priority of the KRG ‘s ninth cabinet reform agenda, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the statement added.

As part of the Kurdistan Agriculture Export Initiative (KAEI), PM Barzani began looking for markets to export Kurdistan's agricultural products. In 2022, pomegranates from the Kurdistan region, for the first time, were exported to the UAE.

Three more Kurdish products – apple, grape, and honey – are being prepared to export in 2023, following the success of the pomegranate project last year, according to the statement.

The apples are from the Barwari region of the Kurdistan Region.