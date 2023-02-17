French President, PM Barzani highlight Kurdish economic diversification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed the economic diversification in the Iraq’s Kurdish region as part of the premier’s reform program.

Barzani arrived in the European country Wednesday on an official visit following his participation at the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among other topics that Barzani discussed with Macron in Élysée Palace, the French presidential seat, was diversifying the Kurdish economy, which is part of the premier’s 9th cabinet reform program, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

Strengthening the agricultural sector and exporting Kurdish produce, particularly to the European markets, were also underlined, according to the press release.

Speaking of the “historical ties” between France and Kurdistan Region, Barzani expressed his gratitude to the president and French people for the continued support they had thrown behind the Kurdish region during challenging times.

On the other hand, the French President extended his greetings to President Masoud Barzani and expressed his country's readiness to support the Region in all fields.

Moreover, both sides highlighted the importance of resolving the lingering issues between Erbil and Baghdad fundamentally on the basis of the country’s constitution as well as preserving the security and stability in the region.

“France is an ally with a common vision; enhancing our region and the security of Europe,” PM Barzani later wrote in a tweet following his meeting with Macron.

Following his meeting with the French president, Barzani met with the country’s Senate leader Gérard Larcher in Paris.

France and Iraq’s Kurdish region enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties.

The foundation stone for a Franco-German cultural center has recently been laid at Erbil Citadel. The Kurdish and French capitals are also sister cities.

President Emmanuel Macron visited Kurdistan Region in August 2021.