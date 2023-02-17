France's relationship with the Kurdistan Region is a historic one: KRG head of Foreign Relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Department of Foreign Relations, on Friday briefed Kurdstan24’s correspondent Barzan Hassan on Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s visit to France.

Dizayee told Kurdistan 24 that PM Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the latest developments, the economic, security, and political situation, as well as Erbil-Baghdad relations.

“France's relationship with the Kurdistan Region is a historic one,” Dizayee said.

He also stated that the Kurdistan Region can play its role in the fields of food security and energy issues, as long as France cooperates and provide the necessary facilities to export the products of the Kurdistan Region.

"The [French] Senate will play its role, some of its members who are familiar with the Kurdistan Region, can play a good a role and for this, they promised to support the Kurdistan Region in all sectors," he confirmed.

Barzani arrived in the European country Wednesday on an official visit following his participation at the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He then met with French President Emmanuel Macron and the French Senate leader Gérard Larcher in Paris.

France and Iraq’s Kurdish region enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties.

The foundation stone for a Franco-German cultural center has recently been laid at Erbil Citadel. The Kurdish and French capitals are also sister cities.

President Emmanuel Macron visited the Kurdistan Region in August 2021.