PM Barzani returns to Erbil after meeting with French and UAE Officials

On Wednesday, after the Dubai-based World Government Summit. PM Barzani traveled to France to meet with several officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani returned to Erbil on Saturday after meeting with senior officials in the United Arab Emirates and France.

PM Barzani arrived in Dubai on February 12 to attend the World Government Summit. During the conference, PM Barzani met with several senior officials including Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler, Vice President, and Prime Minister of UAE, and President Mohamed bin Zayed. He also met with other senior UAE officials.

Several government and business leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed participated in the conference. 

It was the second time that PM Barzani attended the high-profile event.

