Duhok's big dam project nearly completed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has nearly completed the construction of the Khans dam in Duhok, according to a statement from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

The Khans dam measures 34.5 meters high and 195 meters long, with an estimated capacity of 7 million cubic meters. The project will develop agriculture, tourism, and underground water resources, the statement added.

“The project was first kicked off in 2010, but was halted after 60% of the construction was completed. In 2021, work on the dam resumed and the first phase of the project was completed. However, we need to wait for another two years to make sure it works properly,” Farhad Mohammad, the director of Duhok dams, said.

A total of 9.2 billion Iraqi dinars was spent on this project, according to the statement.