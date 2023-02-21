Economy

PM Barzani allocates more than 20 billion IQD to Sulaimani

The allocated funds are a part of KRG’s ninth cabinet’s plan to provide better public service to all provinces and independent administrations of the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Sulaimani KRGs ninth cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani signed an order to send  more than 20.8 billion Iraqi dinars to Sulaimani Province, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The allocated funds are a part of KRG’s ninth cabinet’s plan to provide better public service to all provinces and independent administrations of the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

The amount will be allocated from the budget of the Sulaimani municipality related totrash collection and demolition, per the statement.

The amount includes nearly 10 billion for Zone 2 in Dukan and 10.9 billion for Zone 3 in Chamchamal, for the duration of 3 years, according to the statement.

