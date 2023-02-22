Education

PM Barzani allocates more than 7 billion IQD to students

The fund was allocated by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated more than 7.25 billion Iraqi dinars to help students of the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from KRG.

The fund was allocated by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the statement added.

The allocated funds will be used for dormitory services at colleges and universities for the 2022-2023 academic year, per the statement.

With the the support of PM Barani, Genel Energy and the American University of Kurdistan, in November 2022, announced awarding 20 financially needed students with full scholarships. 

Read More: With the support of PM Barzani Genel Energy funds 20 scholarships for Kurdish students

