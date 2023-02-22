Iraqi Premier, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Wednesday received Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, accompanied by a senior delegation, according to a readout from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, numerous regional and international issues of common interest, and greater cooperation in the fields of security, economy and culture, the readout added.

Al-Sudani reiterated his country’s commitment to maintain good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and desire to coordinate on various sectors.

The Iranian minister conveyed the greetings of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and expressed his country's willingness to hold a new round of talks through a joint committee between the two sides, according to the readout.

