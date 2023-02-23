PM Barzani briefs US Senate delegation on his cabinet’s reform agenda

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received a delegation from the United States Senate in Erbil, where he discussed the reform program that his cabinet has undertaken since 2019, according to a statement.

PM Barzani and the US delegation exchanged views on the bilateral relations between Erbil and Washington, recent developments between the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, and the ongoing reform process of the ninth cabinet, the statement from the premier’s office added.

Other topics that were discussed included Peshmerga reform, diversification of the economy, digitalization of public services as well as strengthening the agricultural sector, including the export of Kurdish produce for the first time.

With regards to the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections, PM Barzani reiterated his support and said “there is no excuse to delay the elections any longer; it must be held in 2023.” He confirmed that the KRG is ready to facilitate the electoral process with any necessary means.

On the lingering issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the Senate delegation stressed the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and mutual cooperation, in line with the Iraqi constitution, the press release noted.

The two sides reiterated the importance of strengthening Erbil-Washington relations and to continue to keep talking.