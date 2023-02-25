Sport

PHOTOS: Erbil’s snowy mountains become skiing hub

author_image Kurdistan 24
A Kurdish man skis in Choman town in the northeastern Erbil province in Kurdistan Region, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Skiing Kurdistan Region Erbil choman Tourism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – This year’s heavy snowfall in the northeastern mountains of Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province has attracted numerous locals and expats for skiing, a blooming winter sport in the Kurdish region.

A group of skiers is pictured at a snowy mountain in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
The snow-capped peaks in Erbil’s Choman district have become a go-to ski resort in the province. With greater attention to the tourism sector in recent years, the authorities strive to diversify reliance on its hydrocarbon-based economy.

A Kurdish skier poses for a photo at a snowy mountain in Erbil's northeastern district of Choman in Kurdistan Region, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
The winter sport has gained attention recently as a few Kurdish skiers and international peers have initiated efforts to introduce the sport in the region.

A Kurdish man skis in Choman town in the northeastern Erbil province in Kurdistan Region, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Choman district, which borders Iran, is not the only spot for skiers. Mount Korek in the northern province also attracts sport's enthusiasts annually, on a smaller scale. 

A group of skiers is pictured at a snowy mountain in Erbil's northeastern Erbil province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/Kurdistan 24)
A group of skiers is pictured at a snowy mountain in Erbil's northeastern Erbil province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)

Erbil organized its first skiing festival in 2014, which was attended by locals as well as tourists from neighboring countries.

A group of skiers are pictured on a snowy mountain in Kurdistan Region's Erbil province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
