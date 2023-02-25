PHOTOS: Erbil’s snowy mountains become skiing hub

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – This year’s heavy snowfall in the northeastern mountains of Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province has attracted numerous locals and expats for skiing, a blooming winter sport in the Kurdish region.

The snow-capped peaks in Erbil’s Choman district have become a go-to ski resort in the province. With greater attention to the tourism sector in recent years, the authorities strive to diversify reliance on its hydrocarbon-based economy.

The winter sport has gained attention recently as a few Kurdish skiers and international peers have initiated efforts to introduce the sport in the region.

Choman district, which borders Iran, is not the only spot for skiers. Mount Korek in the northern province also attracts sport's enthusiasts annually, on a smaller scale.

Erbil organized its first skiing festival in 2014, which was attended by locals as well as tourists from neighboring countries.