US resumes student visa for Iraqis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States Embassy in Baghdad will resume issuing visas for students who want to study in the US, according to a tweet by US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

“#IraqiStudentDay @USEmbBaghdad recently resumed student visa interviews (+ other visa types),” as another “positive step in expanding the #USIraq360Partnership,” the Ambassador wrote in her tweet.

“I meet frequently with impressive Iraqi students committed to building an Iraq focused on the future, prosperity and results,” she added.

No further information has been published yet.