Kurdistan Region president to visit UAE

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit the United Arab Emirates after receiving an official invitation from the Gulf country’s president, according to a statement.

The invitation was extended officially to President Barzani on Sunday by the UAE Consul General to the Kurdistan Region Ahmed Al-Zahiri in Erbil, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two nations, a statement from the Region’s presidency office read.

President Barzani accepted the invitation by the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed, the statement added.

The Arab leader will meet with Barzani to “exchange views on mutual interests,” per the statement.

The press release did not further elaborate on the date of the visit.

To express his condolences on the death of his brother and former UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Barzani traveled to Abu Dhabi last year and met with Mohamed bin Zayed, who had just become the country's president.

Recently, Erbil has developed greater economic ties with the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in mid-February participated in the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai. On the sidelines of the Summit, he met with numerous leaders of the country, including President Al-Nahyan and Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the premier of the Gulf country.

In exporting its first batch of locally grown pomegranates abroad, the UAE and three other Gulf markets became the first venue for selling Hanars, the Kurdish name for pomegranates.