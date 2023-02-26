Security

Iraq to host its 11th defense exhibition

Beginning on March 4, the fair will last for three days, the director said.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Defence Minister Jumaa Inad (2nd L) visits the 10th edition of the Baghdad security, defence and military industry, March 2, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraqi Defence Minister Jumaa Inad (2nd L) visits the 10th edition of the Baghdad security, defence and military industry, March 2, 2022. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq Iraq Baghdad IQDEX2023 Defense exhibition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The eleventh Security, Defense, and Military Industries Exhibition will take place in the Iraqi capital. Baghdad, in early March, the event’s organizer said in a statement.

First held in 2012, the exhibition this year will be at the Baghdad International Fairground, where more than 100 companies are expected to attend, according to Falah Al-Shammari, the head of the organizing company, told the state media on Saturday.

Participants from 30 countries will display “air force equipment” and “security technology” at the fair, he added.

Beginning on March 4, the fair will last for three days, the director said. Many high-profile officials are expected to attend, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, according to Al-Shammari.

In a bid to resume its arms production, the Iraqi government released a new pistol that was manufactured locally in 2022.

At the beginning of June last year,  the head of the Military Industrialization Body, Mohammed Sahib al-Daraji, announced the production of an unmanned aircraft called "Saqr-1," which, in English, translates to Falcon-1. The drone can reach an altitude of 4 km and fly up to 30 km.

The Military Industrialization Body also reported that work is underway to produce the al-Rafidain rifle to meet the needs of Iraq’s security services.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive