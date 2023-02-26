Erbil and Baghdad reach a preliminary agreement on 2023 budget

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation on Sunday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, according to a statement from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

The KRG delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Nuri, President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers Umed Sabah, and the Head of the Kurdistan Region's Auditing Diwan Khalid Hadi Chawshly, the statement added.

The meeting was also attended by Iraqi Deputy Prime Ministers Fuad Hussein and Mohammed Tamim, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghanni, Finance Minister Taif Sami, and Minister of Construction and Housing and Municipalities and Public works Bangin Rekani, per the statement.

Both sides have reached a preliminary agreement on Iraq’s 2023 budget, according to the statement.

Also, on February 19, a joint committee between Erbil and Baghdad was created to draft an oil and gas law, after a top KRG delegation met with officials from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

