UAE Envoy to Erbil affirms strong relationship between UAE and the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed Al Zahri, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, speaks to Kurdistan 24 in an exclusive interview.

“Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s successful visit to UAE and his meetings with senior UAE officials were based on our strong relationship; we plan to invest in these relations in the near future,” the diplomat said.

He also explained that with the support of PM Barzani, several youth councils in the Kurdistan Region were formed and an agreement will soon be signed between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UAE.

"I am confident that PM Barzani’s vision for the future of Kurdistan will foster a great turning point," the Consul General affirmed.

Regarding economic and trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, including exporting Kurdish pomegranates to the UAE and the Gulf markets, the UAE senior diplomat recalled that “President Masoud Barzani once talked to a farmer about the condition of his grape production. That idea turned into an opportunity today that led to the agreement between PM Barzani and the UAE."

"The Kurdistan Region is well-known for its honey and agricultural products, like pomegranates. Halabja pomegranates carry great significance and historical symbols for the region," he noted.

Moreover, the UAE Consul General expressed his admiration for the security, stability, and coexistence of various religious and ethnic communities in the Kurdistan Region.