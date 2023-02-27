Fighter, two civilians injured in car explosion in Hasakah, Syria: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car explosion in the city Al-Hasakah, Syria, injured two civilians and one fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the SDF reported on Monday.

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) identified one of the injured as Amina Khalil Darwish (70).

The SDF said in a statement that they would investigate the incident.

A local source from Hasakah city told Kurdistan 24 that the car exploded in the Al-Kalasah neighbourhood and that security forces and an ambulance were on scene of the explosion.

SOHR said as of now, no party has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are plagued by security incidents, such as car explosions, bomb attacks, Turkish threats and drone attacks.

On Monday, Turkish forces reportedly shelled the SDF-held Ain al Issa in the province of Raqqa.

ISIS, the Syrian government and Turkey all have interests in destabilizing northeast Syria.

Also, Hamza Kobani, a member of the Economy Committee, last week was killed by a car bomb in the Kurdish neighbourhood of Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo.

Local officials blamed Turkey, but no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moreover, a Syriac genocide monument was destroyed on Saturday by unknown perpetrators in Qamishlo.