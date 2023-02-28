Kurdistan Parliament to vote on resignation of seven MPs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The resignation letters of seven members of the Kurdistan Parliament of various parties will be voted on during a session on Wednesday, according to a statement from the legislative body.

Five of the lawmakers are from the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), while two others are from the Change Movement and New Generation, who had previously submitted resignation letters in protest of extending the legal term of the current parliament by one year.

Due to political disagreements on setting a date for the sixth parliamentary election, 80 out of 111 MPs voted to extend the term by a year in October 2022.

The resignations came as the Region is expected to hold its election in 2023.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has recently announced that there should be “no excuses” to further delay the election, adding his government is willing to do what it takes to facilitate the electoral process.

Amending the electoral law and renewing the mandate of the Kurdistan High Election Commission took center stage in the political conflict.

However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), one of the leading Kurdish parties, last year announced that it had “no objection” to amending the electoral law.