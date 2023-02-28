Kurdistan Region's share in the 2023 federal budget is 12.67 percent: Iraqi lawmaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ikhlas Sabah Al-Dulaimi, a member of the Finance Committee of the Iraqi Parliament from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday revealed the allocated share of the Kurdistan Region agreed to by the Iraqi government to Kurdistan 24.

She reported that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government have reached a final agreement on the budget issue. The expenses (salaries and financial entitlements) of the Peshmerga forces will come from the civilian budget.

She also stated that until a new census in Iraq is conducted, the Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget will be 12.68%. After a census is completed, however, the allocation percentage will change to reflect the results of the population census of the Kurdistan Region.

Iraq’s budget for 2023 is nearly 200 trillion dinars, the largest budget in its history. The price of oil in the draft budget is estimated between $55 to $65 for 2023.