KDP President Masoud Barzani and UK Minister Lord Ahmad discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Wednesday received a top British delegation, led by Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, according to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters.

Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK Ambassador to Iraq, and Rosy Cave, UK Consul General in Erbil accompanied the Minister in his meetings in Erbil, the statement added.

Lord Ahmad praised the struggle and efforts of President Barzani, especially for his role in maintaining stability and security in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The political situation in the region and the latest developments in Erbil-Baghdad relations were discussed in the meeting, according to the statement.

With regards to Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections, President Barzani reiterated his position that they should be held this year.

Finally, both officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and continuing to work together to address issues in the region.