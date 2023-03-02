Economy

PM Barzani inaugurates auto show in Erbil

He later observed a car stunt show outside the fairground.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is inspecting a four-wheeler at the 2023 Erbil auto show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is inspecting a four-wheeler at the 2023 Erbil auto show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Auto show Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the 2023 automobile show in Erbil, where he viewed various brand-new and classic vehicles.

The three-day fair includes the participation of 75 companies in the automotive industry, from 13 different countries.

While touring the fair, PM Barzani was briefed on the newest models of luxurious vehicles and the latest technology for fixing damages. 

“Beautiful cars are showcased in this fair and I am glad that I have been told there is a big interest in buying these vehicles,” Barzani said in a short speech after his tour.

He later observed a car stunt show outside the fairground.

At least 10 internationally renowned automotive brands have showcased their vehicles and motorcycles.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to attend the event during the three-day show.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) briefed on the features of a vehicle showcased at the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) briefed on the features of a vehicle showcased at the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) briefed on the features of a vehicle showcased at the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) briefed on the features of a vehicle showcased at the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from right) is cutting the ribbon of the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from right) is cutting the ribbon of the Erbil Auto Show, March 2, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive