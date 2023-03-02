PM Barzani inaugurates auto show in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the 2023 automobile show in Erbil, where he viewed various brand-new and classic vehicles.

The three-day fair includes the participation of 75 companies in the automotive industry, from 13 different countries.

While touring the fair, PM Barzani was briefed on the newest models of luxurious vehicles and the latest technology for fixing damages.

“Beautiful cars are showcased in this fair and I am glad that I have been told there is a big interest in buying these vehicles,” Barzani said in a short speech after his tour.

He later observed a car stunt show outside the fairground.

At least 10 internationally renowned automotive brands have showcased their vehicles and motorcycles.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to attend the event during the three-day show.