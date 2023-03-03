Ministry of Peshmerga is committed to the reform process: Kurdistan Region president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Major General Matthew McFarlane, the Commander of the International Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, in Erbil, and underlined the Ministry of Peshmerga’s commitment to Peshmerga reform.

He explained that despite obstacles and problems, the Ministry of Peshmerga is committed to the reform process, including reorganization and unification of Peshmerga units, according to a statement of the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

He also thanked the United States and other partners for their assistance and support in the process.

The Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Germany form the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) supports the Peshmerga project of establishing a modern and united Peshmerga force under the authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Recent tensions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), however, has slowed the reform process.

Both sides also agreed that ISIS remains a real threat to peace and stability in Iraq and Syria, reaffirming the importance of continued support of the international coalition to Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army to fight ISIS.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and the latest developments in the wider region.

Last year, on September 20, the US signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the KRG to continue to support Peshmerga forces.