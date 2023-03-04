Iraq's duty is not to convey messages between Tehran and Washington: Iraqi Premier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on Saturday in a televised interview with Al Arabiya announced that they will not allow any country to use Iraq in conflicts.

The Prime Minister stressed that Iraq's duty is not to convey messages between Tehran and Washington, only to take the initiative to bring both sides closer.

He also reiterated that his country condemns any aggression by Iran and Turkey on its borders and will not allow any side to attack neighboring countries from Iraq.

Moreover, Sudani confirmed that the Iraqi Security Forces in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region are monitoring the borders of Iran and Turkey.

In December 2022, Iraq committed to build 200 new outposts along the Iraqi borders with Turkey and Iran in a bid to bolster the security in those areas.

