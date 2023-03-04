Peshmerga forces launch an operation in the Mount Qarachogh of Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces on Saturday launched a sweeping operation in the mountainous area of Makhmour, in the southern Erbil province against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) remnants.

The operation was carried out by the 14th infantry brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga. The 14th Infantry Brigade searched the villages of Gawr and Khidr Jija to Makhmur on the slopes of Mount Qarachogh.

The Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the objective of the operation was to seek and destroy bases and shelters of ISIS remnants, while establishing and stabilizing security in the area.

Kurdish forces, with their Iraqi counterparts, had previously conducted similar operations in the area against the group, who still able launch low-level insurgency against civilians and security forces.