Kurdistan Region Counter Terrorism Group arrests seven ISIS suspects 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven suspects affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were arrested in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement by the Directorate General of the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in the Kurdistan Region.

The suspects are Najdat Najat Muhammed, Shazad Mahmoud Qadir, Razwan Sami Saadi, Paywand Fazel Abdulrahman, Muhammed Jawhar Ibrahim, Younis Majid Khidr, and Jawad Abdullah, the statement added.

The suspects were arrested according to a court order. Some of the suspect’s family members pleaded their innocence to reporters outside the courthouse in Erbil. They claimed that their son’s confessions were made under torture. The Kurdistan Region CTG deny any claims of duress.

The suspects were instructed by Abu Shahab Kurdi to carry out a terrorist act in Erbil before joining ISIS, according to the statement.

The Kurdistan Region CTG reiterated its respect for the independence of the Kurdistan Region’s judiciary and the sovereignty of law and order. No one has the right to interfere in the affairs of the courthouse, the statement concluded.