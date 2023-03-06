Politics

Iraqi Premier, top European Parliament delegation discuss Iraqi-European ties

Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating on matters of common interest.
Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani (right), the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, during his meeting with top delegation from the European Parliament, March 6, 2023. (Photo: the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minster)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, on Monday received a top delegation from the European Parliament in Baghdad, according to a statement from the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minster. 

Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating on matters of common interest. During the meeting, Iraq's ability to cope with economic challenges and combat climate change was also addressed, the statement added.

The PM praised the European Union's stance towards Iraq. He emphasized the need for Iraq to maintain balanced relations with regional and international nations, per the statement.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of the international community’s assistance to help Iraq implement its government program, recover stolen Iraqi funds, and extradite corrupt suspects. 

The European Parliament delegation confirmed their countries' support to and cooperation with the Iraqi government in its reform efforts.

To advance sustainable development and serve shared interests, they expressed a willingness to partner with Iraq.

