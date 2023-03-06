KRG Council of Ministers discuss education and money-laundering bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Monday held its weekly meeting, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to discuss several items related to the government’s reform program, according to the KRG statement.

The Premier called on the ministerial members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to return to the cabinet meetings and reiterated that problems will not be solved by evading their responsibilities to the KRG.

The Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, presented the Ministry’s strategic plans, that included the process for reviewing educational programs, training teachers, evaluating schools, and digital services, the statement added.

PM Barzani commended the minister and the staff for their tireless work in implementing the reform program of the KRG’s ninth cabinet in the educational sector, per the statement.

Moreover, the federal draft law on combating money laundering in the Kurdistan Region was presented by the Minister of State, Vala Fareed. The Cabinet unanimously approved the bill.