KRG Council of Ministers discuss education and money-laundering bill

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (third from the right) during KRG Council of Ministers meeting, March6, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Monday held its weekly meeting, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to discuss several items related to the government’s reform program, according to the KRG  statement. 

The Premier called on the ministerial members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to return to the cabinet meetings and reiterated that problems will not be solved by evading their responsibilities to the KRG. 

The Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, presented the Ministry’s strategic plans, that included the process for reviewing educational programs, training teachers, evaluating schools, and digital services, the statement added.

PM Barzani commended the minister and the staff for their tireless work in implementing the reform program of the KRG’s ninth cabinet in the educational sector, per the statement.

Moreover, the federal draft law on combating money laundering in the Kurdistan Region was presented by the Minister of State, Vala Fareed. The Cabinet unanimously approved the bill.

the meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, March 6, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
