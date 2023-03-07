PM Barzani, World Bank officials discuss digitalization of public services

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday received a top delegation from the World Bank, headed by Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department (Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria).

The World Bank’s programs and joint projects in the Kurdistan Region, especially in the field of building infrastructure and roads, as well as social affairs and financial management, were discussed in the meeting, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Reiterating the importance of cooperation between both sides, the World Bank delegation expressed their support for the KRG’s ninth cabinet reform, especially in activating the banking system and digitizing public services.

Both sides also highlighted the living conditions of the internally displaced peoples and refugees in the Kurdistan Region, and the need for the international community to provide support to the Kurdistan Region in this regard.

Founded in 1944, the World Bank provides loans, advice, and research tools to developing nations to aid in their economic development. A primary objective of the bank is to help middle and low-income countries overcome poverty through development assistance.