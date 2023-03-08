Politics

PM Barzani commends UNESCO’s support

Azoulay briefed PM Barzani on the organization's work and activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the Director-General of the UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, March 8, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday received the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay in Erbil, according to a statement.

The Director-General of UNESCO is visiting the Kurdistan Region for the first time, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Azoulay briefed PM Barzani on the organization's work and activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, such as the renovation of archaeological and historical monuments in the Kurdistan Region, particularly the Erbil citadel, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage List, the statement added.

PM Barzani praised the contributions of UNESCO for preserving world heritage, antiquities, and culture. He also requested the Kurdistan Region to be considered for an associate member status in UNESCO. 

The Director-General of UNESCO promised to support the Kurdistan Region, in coordination with the Iraqi federal government, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with with the Director-General of the UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, March 8, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
