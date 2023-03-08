PM Barzani briefs EU Parliament on KRG’s ninth cabinet reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday met with a top delegation from the European Parliament, headed by the chair of the EU Parliament's Delegation for relations with the Republic of Iraq, Sara Skyttedal, according to a statement.

The EU Parliament delegation expressed their readiness to strengthen bilateral ties with the Kurdistan region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

PM Barzani discussed the latest developments regarding Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, the regional parliamentary elections, which he stressed must happen this year, after it was delayed by one year. The Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the KRG's readiness to assist the process by any means.

Furthermore, Barzani briefed the EU parliament delegation on the KRG’s ninth cabinet reforms in the areas of economic diversification and building a strong economic infrastructure, according to the statement.