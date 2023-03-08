PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad relations with the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday received Faiq Zidan, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and Chief of the Federal Court of Cassation in Erbil, according to a readout.

The latest developments in Iraq and the steps taken to prepare the draft laws of the Federal Supreme Court and oil and gas were discussed in the meeting, according to a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both sides agreed that there is a positive progress to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, in accordance with the Iraqi constitution, the readout added.