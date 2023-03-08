UK announces new women and peace plan in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom diplomatic mission in Erbil has announced a new five-year national action plan for women, peace, and security (2023-2027).

The UK Consulate General organized a panel discussion on Tuesday to introduce the plan, which had previously been announced by the UK foreign office. Civil society activists, government officials, and members of the parliament attended the event.

Later, UK Consul General told Kurdistan 24 that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are one of the priority countries listed in the plan.

“It is an opportunity for us to work with stakeholders in the Kurdistan Region and wider Iraq on ensuring women, peace, and security is implemented,” Cave said.

The diplomat moderated a panel, focusing on the challenges women and feminist groups face in the Kurdistan Region, including gender-based violence and other forms of discrimination.

The panelists, including government officials and civil society members, highlighted the hurdles that women face in various sectors.

One of the priorities of the project is to ensure the “full, equal, and meaningful” participation of women in leadership roles and the peace process, the diplomat told Kurdistan 24.

The Kurdistan Region has many “fantastic female role models” in various fields, including in tech, politics, and business, that people can learn from, she added.

The mission of the High Council for Women and Development of the Kurdistan Regional Government is to protect women’s rights in the region and to empower women and girls in political, social, and economic sectors.