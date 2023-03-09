PHOTOS: Kurdistan Region celebrates national dress day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Many across Iraq’s Kurdish region wore their traditional clothes to work, schools, and other places in honor of the national dress day.

Officially observed on March 10, many people wore their traditional costumes on Thursday, before the start of the weekend on Friday. For example, they included public civil servants, a group of traffic police officers from Akre, and students and staff at a Kurdish-language school in Kirkuk.

The oil-rich province lies within the disputed territories between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region.

Also, the Ministry of Education organized a carnival today, where Arab, Kurdish, Turkmen, and Assyrian students appeared in their traditional clothing.

“It is the depiction of a culture of coexistence,” Ramy Noori, the mayor of the Christian-majority town of Ankawa, told Kurdistan 24 at a school.

Assyrians are one of the indigenous communities of Mesopotamia, which covers today's Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are predominantly Christians.