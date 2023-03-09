Culture

PHOTOS: Kurdistan Region celebrates national dress day

Officially observed on March 10, many people wore their traditional costumes on Thursday.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Arab, Kurdish, Assyrian and Turkmen Students are lining up in their traditional clothes, marking the Kurdistan Region's National Clothing Day, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Shayma Bayiz/Kurdistan 24)
Arab, Kurdish, Assyrian and Turkmen Students are lining up in their traditional clothes, marking the Kurdistan Region's National Clothing Day, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Shayma Bayiz/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region National Clothing Day Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Many across Iraq’s Kurdish region wore their traditional clothes to work, schools, and other places in honor of the national dress day.

Officially observed on March 10, many people wore their traditional costumes on Thursday, before the start of the weekend on Friday. For example, they included public civil servants, a group of traffic police officers from Akre, and students and staff at a Kurdish-language school in Kirkuk.

The oil-rich province lies within the disputed territories between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region.

Arab, Kurdish, Assyrian and Turkmen Students are lining up in their traditional clothes, marking the Kurdistan Region's National Clothing Day, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Shayma Bayiz/Kurdistan 24)
Arab, Kurdish, Assyrian and Turkmen Students are lining up in their traditional clothes, marking the Kurdistan Region's National Clothing Day, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Shayma Bayiz/Kurdistan 24)

Also, the Ministry of Education organized a carnival today, where Arab, Kurdish, Turkmen, and Assyrian students appeared in their traditional clothing. 

Members of traffic police in the Kurdistan Region's Akre posing for a group photo in Kurdish traditional clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Salah Zebary)
Members of traffic police in the Kurdistan Region's Akre posing for a group photo in Kurdish traditional clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Salah Zebary)

“It is the depiction of a culture of coexistence,” Ramy Noori, the mayor of the Christian-majority town of Ankawa, told Kurdistan 24 at a school.

Members of the Chaldean and Assyrian communities posing for a group photo in traditional clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Members of the Chaldean and Assyrian communities posing for a group photo in traditional clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)

Assyrians are one of the indigenous communities of Mesopotamia, which covers today's Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are predominantly Christians.

Erbil governor and the governorate staff posing for a group photo in Kurdish clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Facebook)
Erbil governor and the governorate staff posing for a group photo in Kurdish clothes, March 9, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Facebook)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive