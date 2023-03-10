KRG top delegation to visit Baghdad on Sunday

KRG (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) delegation is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Sunday to complete the negotiations on Erbil-Baghdad's outstanding issues.

Fars Issa, the KRG’s representative to Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 that the delegation will meet with the Iraqi Oil Ministry to complete discussions on the draft oil and gas bill.

The representative didn’t provide any further details.

For many years, relations between Erbil and Baghdad have been rocky due to disputes over the KRG’s share in the federal budget, the status of disputed territories as well as the administration of the energy sector.